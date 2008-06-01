About Us

Snow Monkey is an online journal that features unpublished poems and micro-prose. The journal is updated 10 times a year with 10 writers featured in the monthly postings September through June. The editor, John Burgess, seeks writing that's like footprints of Langur monkeys left at 11,000 feet on Poon Hill, Nepal.

Snow Monkey Online is supported by Ravenna Press and publisher Kathryn Rantala. Please support small presses and independent book stores.

Submit

We welcome original, unpublished submissions of poetry and micro-prose (500 word maximum).

Please send your submissions as text-only in the body of your e-mail. Include your last name in the subject line.

Send to: snowmonkey.editor@comcast.net

We do not currently use bios, but love to read them. Simultaneous submissions are fine if you let us know up front and withdraw immediately work that is accepted elsewhere.

We try our best to respond in 8 to 10 weeks.

Guidelines updated 06/2008.

Note to Contributors in Waiting

You've either forgotten that you sent us your work or you're very patient! We are currently contacting all Snow Monkeys who we promised we would publish your work. Since we no longer publish as a print anthology, your work will be posted on Snow Monkey Online upon your re-acceptance notice. Thanks for hanging in there.